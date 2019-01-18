Club nets MP’s charity support

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin pledged her support to Howden Clough Junior’s campaign for a new clubhouse during a visit to the local football club.

The club, which has more than 400 children playing across a range of age groups, is in desperate need of a new clubhouse as a base for the various teams.

Batley and Spen Tracy Brabin, who grew up on the Howden Clough estate, said: “Howden Juniors really are doing great work in our community and it’s all thanks to the parents and other volunteers giving up their free time.

“Hundreds of boys and girls play for the club so the importance of a new clubhouse in enabling them to grow and realise their ambitions is not to be underestimated.

“I’m delighted to have the club as my charity of month for January and I’ll do all I can to support the campaign going forward.”

Ben Chapman, the club’s vice-chair, said: “Howden Clough Junior Football Club would like to thank Tracy for her offer of supporting the club’s campaign to raise funds for a club house.

“Tracy’s support will help the club achieve its ambition of establishing a clubhouse that can act as a base for all our teams, supporters and visiting teams.

“We are very grateful if anyone wishes to support the club in this campaign can contact the club via our Facebook page.”

The club’s facebook page can be found here https://www.facebook.com/howdencloughjfc/