College delight at arts awards

Success for photography students at Batley School of Art, Kirklees College continued at this year’s British Institute of Professional Photographers (BIPP) UK Student and College Awards.

A portfolio of environmental portraits by Year Three student, Dallas Weeks, was awarded a Merit by the judging panel for the UK Collage Award 2018.

This follows on from Dallas being crowned the Yorkshire Regional Photographer of the Year in April. Chris Harper, Chief Executive of the BIPP, commented on the difficulty the judges had in selecting the award-winners from so many strong entries made by students and colleges from across the country.

Stewart Jackson, Lecturer, (Hons) Contemporary Photographic Arts, said: “It was a brilliant end to the year, a great personal success for Dallas, which contributes to the rich heritage of photography education at Batley School of Art.”

Students of the BA (Hons.) Photography course at the college have been successful at a regional, national and international level over many years and their work has received five awards in this competition alone, in the last fiveyears.

Stewart added: “Students winning competitions and seeing their hard work pay off is fantastic news. To see former students in employment, or indeed, running their own businesses is particularly satisfying and makes me proud to have been part of each journey.”

