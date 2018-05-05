Colourful exhibition from Josie

Cleckheaton artist Josie Barraclough has been selected to exhibit in the extended Artspace at the Frank Mitchell Galley situated in Dewsbury Art Group’s Studio Theatre.

Josie submitted new work at The DAG Spring Exhibition and is working on pieces for a Summer show.

The work, which evolves from Josie’s fascination with colour focused on natural and man-made forms with many images inspired by extensive travel, can be seen by people who attend the venue’s productions.

A former Heckmondwike Grammar School pupil and student at Batley College of Art Josie began her career as a designer, illustrator and painter.