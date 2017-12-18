Communities’ cash boosts – thanks to the police

Community projects around the Kirklees area are to benefit from a big cash pot generated by proceeds of crime.

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, returned a further £152,363.06 to the projects at last Thursday’s awards night for his Safer Communities Fund.

A project donation for Kirkless Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre.

The fund is financed through money recovered from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Thirty three projects were successful in the latest round, which invited groups to apply for funding if they were looking to address issues such as supporting those with drugs and alcohol dependencies, early intervention and diversionary activities for young people and community outreach services for vulnerable groups.

The successful groups and projects collected their grants of up to £5,000 at the awards evening at Bradford District PRU.

Examples of funded projects include Cloverleaf Advocacy, supporting those with learning disabilities in Kirklees and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, for a Youth Intervention project across West Yorkshire.

Mark said: “The Safer Communities Fund is now going into its fourth year and it is a real delight every single time to be able to help such worthy causes, who may be feeling the impact of wider cuts to their budgets. This fund makes a real difference to those communities affected by crime.”

Dee Collins, West Yorkshire’s Chief Constable said: “We are determined to continue our activity to remove those involved in profiting from criminality from our communities and to working with our criminal justice partners to secure their assets.

“It is absolutely right that this money should be reinvested and the fund continues to support some fantastic projects.”

The next round of the Safer Communities Fund opens for applications on January 8 and closes on February 9. Visit www.westyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk/safer-communities-fund.aspx to find out more.