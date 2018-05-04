Could you be heir to a fortune in Mansfield and Sutton?

Information from the treasury has revealed that there are 16 unclaimed estates in Mansfield at Sutton which could be worth a lot of money.
‘Bona Vacantia’ is the name given to unclaimed goods, money or property that has been left when someone dies without making a will.
If no relatives can be traced, their estate is collected by the Crown.
However, you could be entitled to the estate if you can prove that you are related to the deceased.
When a person dies with no will, people who can claim the estate are: a husband, wife or civil partner, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren etc, mother, father, siblings or their children, half siblings or their children, grandparents, uncles, aunts and their children, and half uncles and aunts and their children.
If you think you could be related to a name on this list, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia division of the Government Legal Department which shows how you are related to the person, along with birth, marriage and death dates of all those on the tree.
You may be asked to prove your relation though legal documentation such as birth certificates.
Here is a list of all the deceased linked to the area who’s estates are available to claim, along with birth and death dates:
Mansfield
Alexander McGhee 25/03/1939 -11/11/2003
Kathleen Ashley 03/11/1928 -23/10/2008
Andrew Flint 20/11/1962 - 14/02/2015
Berris Broderick Mair 13/01/1910 -18/02/2005
Leon Naumowicz 01/09/1926 -22/05/1990
Joyce Shelton 31/01/1916 -26/03/1998
Douglas Smith 21/02/1919 -11/03/1992
Michael Joseph Smyth 17/04/1921 -25/04/2004
Ludwig Zolna, 20/08/1921 -03/05/1992
Sutton
Harry Barker 14/09/1928- 11/07/2010,Chun Castledine 13/08/1929 -15/03/2014,Gay Charlton 28/04/1941-04/04/2006
Marion Nowak 03/05/1923 -28/02/2006
Maria Proskurnia born 01/04/1921 died 31/12/2008
Alan Wilkinson born 27/03/1947 died 29/11/2017
William Joseph Kelly born 09/06/1921 died 18/10/2008