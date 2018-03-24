Crews fire children’s imaginations at nursery

Children at Eversleigh Day Nursery in Earlsheaton were all fired up during a visit by a local fire service crew.

The children enjoyed learning all about the fire service, had a chance to explore the fire engine, and had the opportunity to use the hose.

Gary gets a chance to use the hose.

Samantha Greaves, manager at the nursery, said: “The visit was all part of our current learning topic which is about people who help us.”

After the visit one little boy George Goldthorpe, who is four, said “When I get big I’m going to be a firefighter and save people from fires.”