Arrests made after teenager disturbs burglars at Liversedge house

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a distraction burglary in Liversedge.

The incident happened at around 10:30am yesterday (July 24) at a house on Halifax Road.

The victim, aged 16, was coming down the stairs and saw a male suspect inside the house.

He fled the house and the victim noticed a woman in the garden. They got into a blue car and drove off.

Two women aged 43 and a male, aged 47, were stopped in a blue Renault Megane nearby the scene by the local NPT team and arrested.

All three remain in custody at this time.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Inspector Andrew Lockwood, of Kirklees CID, said: “I am appealing for witnesses of any information from members of the public about this burglary. If anyone in the area has witnessed anything similar or suspicious, please contact the police. In particular if anyone has seen a blue Renault Megane in the area, please let us know.

“I would remind residents to ensure your home is secure, especially during the hot weather we are currently enjoying. Burglaries often increase during the sunny weather, when burglars take advantage of doors and windows left open.

“There are simple steps you can take such as locking doors and windows, not leaving valuables on display and using your alarm can significantly reduce your chances of being a victim.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to contact Kirklees CID online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting crime reference number 13190764486. Alternatively, you can call the police via 101.

For more information and ways to keep your home safe during the summer months, please visit https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/burglary