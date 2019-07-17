Arrests made over affray and firearms incidents in Dewsbury and Wakefield

Two men have been arrested as police enquiries continue into linked incidents in Chickenley and Wakefield.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with an incident on Cedar Drive, Chickenley, on July 14.

He has been released on bail.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to incidents on Princess Crescent, Chickenley, and Bentley Road, Wakefield, on July 15.

He is currently in custody.