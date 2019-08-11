Arson attack on family home in Heckmondwide being treated as attempted murder

An arson attack in which children were forced to jump from their Heckmondwike home is being treated as attempted murder.

Officers were called to a property on Stonedene Court at about 4.13am on Sunday to reports of a house fire.

Stonedene Court in Heckmondwide, where the arson took place (Photo: Google).

All four people inside managed to escape, with a 17-year-old boy suffering burn injuries and an injury to his body after jumping from an upstairs window.

A woman and two girls, aged 16 and 11, also managed to escape from windows.

They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

The 17-year-old is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Detectives are conducting enquiries today and local officers are also conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

Police want to speak to anyone who might have information about a group of men buying petrol cans from garages or turning up at home with burns.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is clearly a very serious incident in which a male has suffered burn injuries and three females have also suffered smoke inhalation.

“It took place at a time of night when a family were at home sleeping and could quite easily have had fatal consequences for those inside.

“We are treating this incident as an attempted murder and I am appealing to members of the public for information.

“It is quite possible the suspects will have suffered some injuries as a result of lighting the fire and I would like to speak to anyone who has information about males having turned up at home this morning with burns.

"I would also like anyone who has information about males buying petrol in cans from garages to contact us.

“Also, anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the area of the affected property, or who has CCTV of such behaviour, should get in touch.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing Operation PAIRGLEN and crime number 13190409679.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.