Attempted murder: Kirklees man to appear at Crown Court next month

A man will appear at Leeds Crown Court next month after being charged with six counts of attempted murder.

Birstall man Andrew Wrigglesworth, 49, will appear at Leeds Crown Court on January 20.

He is charged with six counts of attempted murder, after allegedly driving a red Audi into a group of pedestrians during what police described as an “altercation”.

Wrigglesworth appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court yesterday where he gave "no plea" to all six charges.

A man remains in a ‘life-threatening’ condition after the hit-and-run incident in Cleckheaton on Sunday morning.

The ‘altercation’ between the driver and the group happened around 12.30am, at the Balme Road-Bradford Road junction.

While one pedestrian still remains hospitalised in a critical condition, the other five involved have all been discharged.

Anyone with CCTV, which may have captured the incident or the red Audi driving in the area, should contact officers as soon as possible.

If you have information you can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number: 13190652982.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 111 555.