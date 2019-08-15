Ban on cold callers in Batley after pensioner is victim of rogue trader

Cold calling will be banned in part of Batley after an elderly resident fell victim to a rogue trader.

Four streets in Batley East are set to become Cold Calling Control Zones, which means that no uninvited callers should be visiting.

The move comes after a pensioner was targeted by a rogue trader and ended up overpaying for roof work.

Members of the West Yorkshire Financial Exploitation and Abuse Team (WYFEAT) was alerted and officers intervened, putting a stop to any further payments being made to the trader.

The streets which will be covered by the zone, funded by the Batley East Members Local Project Fund, are Wayne Close, Howley Walk, The Wickets and Carlinghow Hill.

It is hoped the zones will tackle doorstep crime, raise awareness of the activities of rogue traders who target vulnerable people, and give residents the confidence to say no to uninvited callers as a community.

David Lodge, Head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards, said: “The implementation of these Cold Calling Control Zones means people won’t be hassled on their own doorstep to buy goods and services they just don’t want, but not only this; a number of criminals do pose as doorstep sales people and bogus utility company officials and these zones help to reduce the opportunity for them to undertake this type of activity.”

Councillor Habiban Zaman, Member of the West Yorkshire Joint Services Committee which oversees the work of Trading Standards, added: “Protecting the safety of our community is important, and that’s why these Cold Calling Control Zones are being introduced.

“By working with residents and our partners to enforce these zones we can ensure that cold callers get the message that they are not welcome.”

For further information about Cold Calling Control Zones and how they work, visit www.wyjs.org.uk or call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 0405060.

Since starting three years ago, WYFEAT has secured over 14 years of prison sentences for rogue traders, and investigated over 250 allegations of financial exploitation and abuse of adults at risk.