Batley community leader 'traumatised' after brick attack

A COMMUNITY leader has spoke about his "frightening" ordeal after a vandal threw a brick through his window.

Akooji Badat, 59, of Batley, who works as a taxi driver around Kirklees, was attacked in the early hours of October 8 at his home on Norfolk Street.

Mr Badat's window was double glazed and cost 220 to repair

Mr Badat, who has four children and three grandchildren, is also the chairman of the Masjid Noor-ul-Islam mosque on Snowdon Street.

He said: "Since the incident I have been traumatised.

"The brick smashed through my window and hit me on the arm.

"It's cost me £220 to repair the damage.

The brick which was used during the attack on Akooji Badat

"It's frightening because I have a wife who could have been hit.

"A few inches above and the brick would have hit my head.

"It could have hit my wife and killed her.

"Sometimes my grandchildren come to my house and it could have hurt them."

Mr Badat agreed the attack on him could have been used as a message to attack the community building.

"I'm the chairman of a local mosque and by attacking me, it is possible the person has attacked the mosque."

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the property around 2am on Tuesday October 8 after reports of a brick being thrown through a house window causing it to smash.

Mr Badat praised the police in attendance, but is still worried as he believes the offender is still at large.

"The public need protecting from this type of idiocy," said Mr Badat.

Police also confirmed no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the offence should contact 101 referencing crime number 13190515741, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.