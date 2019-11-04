Birstall Victoria ARLFC shared heartfelt tribute to Wetherby Racecourse crash victims

The horror crash took the life of one man and left another seriously injured.

The police were called to the incident at 5:08pm on Saturday, after a silver Mercedes C220 crashed into the men on the B1224 York Road, near the Wetherby Racecourse on Saturday.

The collision claimed the life of former physio for Birstall Victoria Adrian Scott, 65, who died at the scene after receiving emergency treatment.

Lee Roberts, 52, who is an open age coach for Birstall Victoria, was taken to hospital by air ambulance. A friend of Mr Roberts told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he is now in a stable condition and will undergo surgery on his pelvis and leg.

A spokesperson from Birstall Victoria ARLFC said: "Both Adrian and Lee are fantastic, family men. Lee is a diamond. He's so dedicated to the sport. Adrian was a lovely man that was well liked and loved in the local community.

"This has been really tragic and our hearts go out to their families."

Mr Roberts is self-employed and a GoFundMe page has been set up to support him financially, with a first target of £5,000.

Niel Harnell, who launched the fundraiser on Sunday, said: "Waking up to the terrible news this morning that Lee and his friend Aidy have been in a terrible accident.

“Devastated to learn that his friend has lost his life and Lee has what sounds like life changing injuries.

“As a close friend of Lee’s and as work colleagues, I know it will financially hit him hard as he is self employed.

"I know this is the least of Lee’s worries at the moment but lets at least take one worry of his mind in what is a terrible and heartbreaking tragedy.”

The Mercedes driver was a 40-year-old man and he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.

In an official statement on the West Yorkshire Police's website, Mr Scott's family said: “Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, granddad, brother, brother-in-law , uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

“We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene. Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time.”

West Yorkshire Police are asking for any witnesses of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact their Major Collision Enquiry team via 101 quoting 13190563820.