Dangerous driver shouted racial insult to police officer before 12-mile car chase

A man who shouted racial abuse abuse at a police officer before going on a dangerous 12-mile car chase across West Yorkshire has been locked up.

Ibrar Hussain was given a nine-month sentence after a court heard how he put the lives of other road users in danger as he went through red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard police were called to a domestic incident at a property on Upper South Street, Dewsbury, on June 4 last year.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said officers spoke to Hussain's former partner.

The defendant had been in a relationship with the woman for seven years but they had split up two months before the incident.

Mr Horton said Hussain had been constantly ringing the woman and making threats.

Read more: Cannabis farm found in secret cellar and Leeds business premises

The victim's phone rang when officers were at the address.

A female officer answered the phone and told Hussain to stop calling.

Hussain, 27, called the officer a "mother f*****" and a "white s**g".

The defendant made a second phone call and repeated the insults to the officer.

Mr Horton said patrol officers spotted Hussain driving a Volkswagen Passat at 2am the next day on Craven Street, Dewsbury.

He refused to stop when officers signalled for him to pull over and he drove away at speed.

The pursuit last 12 miles and went on for 30 minutes.

Read more: Conwoman back behind bars for targeting elderly victims in Leeds

Mr Horton said Hussain drove at 70mph in a 30mph areas.

He failed to give way at junctions and went through red lights on six occasions.

Hussain, of Northstead, Dewsbury, eventually pulled over on the A644 and gave himself up to officers.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and sending a malicious communication.

The court heard Hussain had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and accepted he would be facing a prison sentence.

Sentencing Hussain, Recorder David Gordon said: "It was quite the most dangerous piece of driving.

"Happily because it was 2am there was no injury to anyone.

"You were using racial slurs and were being deliberately insulting to the officer who was doing her best to assist in a difficult situation."

Hussain was also banned from driving for 16 and a half months,