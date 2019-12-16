Dewsbury councillor gives 'full support’ to police after murder probe

A Dewsbury man charged with murder will appear before court next month to give his plea.

Craig Midgely, 39, from Moorside End, will appear at a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) on January 6 after being charged with the murder of Stephen Freeman, 54, which happened on Thursday on Moorside End, Dewsbury.

Moorside End street, where the incident happened

Dewsbury West Councillor, Mussarat Pervaiz said: “It’s very sad news to hear.

“I had seen Mr Freeman often while dealing with council issues in the area.

“We hold many community events and I had spoke to him, where I found him to be very polite.

“I’ve also seen over social media he was very well liked too, so I would like to give my condolences to his family.

Crime scene tape covers the entrance to 21 Moorside End

“Myself and other councillors are working hard with police to make Dewsbury safer.

“However, this happened behind closed doors and sometimes there’s nothing we can do.”

At the PTPH on January 6, Midgely will have to provide a ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’ plea to the murder Mr Freeman.

Emergency services were called to a property on Moorside End at 2pm on December 5 after concerns were raised for a man in a serious condition.

On attending they found Mr Freeman with serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe he was seriously assaulted prior to his death.

Ms Pervaiz said: “I received information from police a man has appeared in court and I give my full confidence to the courts and West Yorkshire Police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 referencing number 13190623766, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.