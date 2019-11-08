Families of Wetherby Racecourse crash victims send message of thanks after fundraiser set up

The families of the Wetherby Racecourse crash victims have shared their heartfelt thanks for the kind words and generosity they have received after a fundraiser was set up.

Grandfather Adrian Scott, 65, was killed when a Mercedes ploughed into a group on York Road at about 5pm on Saturday, November 2.

His friend, Lee Roberts, 52, remains in hospital in a critical condition after being airlifted from the scene.

A close friend set up a fundraising page to support Lee financially after the tragic accident on Monday.

Today, a spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police shared the families' heartfelt message.

It said: “The families of Adrian Scott and Lee Roberts would like to pass on their heartfelt thanks to all for the kind words, support and generosity to the Just Giving page set up for Lee, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“They would also like to express their sincere thanks to the emergency services and members of the public who helped at the scene and for the continued support.

“The investigation into the collision is still ongoing and we appeal to anyone who was a witness or has dashcam footage at the time to contact the police.”

The two friends, known as Aidy and Smiler, were both part of the Birstall Victoria rugby league club.

Lee coached the open-age team and Adrian was a former physio for the club.

Paying tribute to Adrian his family said: “Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, granddad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

“We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene.

"Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting 13190563820.