Former Batley resident jailed for harassment

A former Batley resident who subjected a woman to months of harassment has been jailed.

Matthew Viner, 43, also voyeuristically filmed the woman on his mobile phone without her knowledge.

Viner, of Silk Mill Drive, Cookridge, Leeds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison by a judge at York Crown Court.

The delivery driver, who has also recently lived in Kinnaird Road, Sheffield and Batley, initially appealed against his conviction for stalking and voyeurism during earlier court proceedings.

However, he withdrew the appeal shortly before sentencing.

The offences related to between April and August 2017.

On jailing Viner, the judge also ordered that he signs the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years and granted a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order that North Yorkshire Police applied for to protect the public from the defendant.

After the hearing, PC Bailey Lane of York Investigation Hub said: “I would personally like to pay tribute to the resilience and immense strength of character shown by the victim of these offences.

“She has had to endure not only the offences themselves, but Viner’s refusal to plead guilty forced the victim to have to relive those events at court.

“A subsequent appeal was withdrawn at the last minute that would have required the victim to relive those events yet again. He has shown no remorse for his actions “