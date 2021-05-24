Four in court over death of man found in former bank in Batley

Asghar Badshah was kidnapped from Mayo Road in Bradford in the early hours of November 30, 2019.

His body was recovered from the former Yorkshire Bank premises on Commercial Street, Batley, on December 29, 2019.

Qaisar Shah, 36, from Mayo Crescent, Bradford, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, from French Wells in Woking, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to kidnap.

Sobia Syed, 37, from Henna Close, Bradford, and Zavan Syed, 60, from Mayo Road, Bradford, have been charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property.

The defendants appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday (May 22) and spoke only to confirm their names, date of birth and address.