Girl arrested after police car has windows kicked as gang of youths cause chaos at Birstall retail park

A young girl was arrested on suspicion of kicking the windows of a police car during an incident where a gang of youths caused chaos at Birstall retail park.

The group of young people were shouting, swearing and causing disruption.

WYP's Batley and Spen officers said: "Officers have also attended a report of nuisance youths shouting, swearing and causing a general disruption to customers at J27 Birstall.

"A number of youths were detained and one arrested for public order offences.

"She was further arrested for attempted criminal damage after repeatedly kicking the windows of the police vehicle."

The neighbourhood team also located a stolen van from Leeds in the Soothill area of Batley.