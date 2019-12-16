Grave theft is ‘devastating’ says grieving Spenborough mum

A Heckmondwike mother has spoke of her heartache after she discovered thieves stole loving gifts from her son’s grave.

Jayne Hemingway, 58, said she was “devastated” to discover a wreath and angel had been taken from Lee Hemingway’s grave in Heckmondwike Cemetery, on Dale Lane.

Ms Hemingway, who owns Jayne’s Bespoke Lingerie, on Roberttown Lane, Liversedge, added her son’s grave has been targeted by thieves on several other occasions.

She said: “I visited Lee on Monday (December 2) with a wreath and sola light angel and returned two days later to find they’d gone.

“I know Lee’s father Gary Hemingway (59) went to visit Lee on the Monday too and said the wreath and angel were still there, so they had been taken after that.

“I’m devasted because at this time of year emotions run so high.

“He was a very generous young man, and I just cried because Lee loved Christmas.

“Taking care of his grave is the only way I can look after him because he’s no longer with me.

“For this to happen to his grave at any time is disrespectful to the highest order.”

Ms Hemingway said she has since seen overwhelming support from the Liversedge community and that Linda Taylor, owner of Flowers by Salindra, on Market Street, provided her with bouquet of flowers and another wreath for her son’s grave at no cost.

“I was overwhelmed by the support and would like to thank Linda by Salindra’s.

“I’d like the council to do something about the security within the cemetery because it’s shocking to think I can’t lay my loved ones to rest without this heartache.”

A spokesperson from Kirklees Council said: “This is a shocking and incredibly disrespectful thing to do.

“We work hard to make sure our cemeteries are places of respect as they should be. We’d like to speak with the family to discuss this issue further and report this matter to the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“We’re appalled to hear someone would steal from a grave and those responsible should know if they are caught we’ll work with police to make sure they face punishment.”