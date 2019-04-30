Jealous husband sliced man's ear with machete for saying 'hi' to his wife in West Yorkshire park

A jealous husband sliced a piece of a man's ear off with a machete for saying "hi" to his wife.

Ajmal Mahroof flew into a rage after spotting the victim talking to his partner as he walked through a park.

Leeds Crown Court

The victim was left permanently disfigured after surgeons had stitch his left ear back together after the attack.

Mahroof, 37, was jailed for four years after pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a blade in public.

Leeds Crown Court heard Mahroof carried out the attack close to Hyrstlands Park, Batley, on October 17 last year.

Sentencing Mahroof, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: "This particular incident is concerning because you did not know (the victim) from Adam.

"It was just because you saw him talking to your partner.

"What took place between them was simply an exchange of greetings."

Read more: Police found boy and girl sleeping in convicted paedophile's flat in Leeds

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said Mahroof's partner was waiting for her husband in the park at 1pm when the victim recognised her as a friend of his own girlfriend.

Miss Pearson said the victim approached the woman so say "Hi".

She continued: "She immediately told him not to stop and talk, saying her husband would be along."

The victim walked away but Mahroof pulled up alongside him in his car a short time later.

He jumped out of the vehicle and produced a machete.

Mahroof said to him: "You have been talking to my wife."

The man told the defendant that he had only said "Hi" but Mahroof swore at him and called him a lair.

He said: "You have been talking to my wife, why?"

Mahroof then struck him to the side of the head, causing a cut to the ear.

He then hit him again, causing cuts to his fingers.

A third blow struck him again on the ear, slicing part of it off.

Read more: Shopper trashed iPhones and iPads worth £40K in Leeds Apple store rampage

The court heard he has been left permanently scarred from the wound.

Mahroof, of Headfield Road, Dewsbury, was arrested after a member of the public who witnessed the incident took a picture of his car.

Mahroof has previous convictions for violence and drugs offences.

Susannah Proctor, mitigating, said father-of-five Mahroof was suffering from depression at the time of the incident.

Judge Khokhar told Mahroof: "It was a totally over-the-top reaction.

"This was a serious offence and the injury could have been far worse than it was."