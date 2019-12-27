Leeds man jailed after falsely imprisoning and attacking victim before tying rope around his neck

A Leeds man has been jailed after falsely imprisoning a 27-year-old man and violently attacking him.

The vicious attack happened on April 7, when the victim was taken to a flat in Batley by two men,

In the flat, he was tied up by his hands and feet and had a roped tied around his neck.

He suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack, including a broken jaw, cheekbone, eye socket, ribs and cuts to his hand.

His attackers released him the following morning.

Ian Pickard, 56, of Mill Bridge View, Sampson Street, in Liversedge and Stephen Turton, 33, of Dewsbury Road in Leeds have now been jailed for false imprisonment and assault.

Both men pleaded guilty to the offences at Leeds Crown Court on September 16.

On Friday, December 20 Turton was jailed for 12 years and six months at the same court.

Pickard received a sentence of 10 years and nine months.

Detective Constable Tony Johnson, of Kirklees CID, who led the investigation, said: “This was a distressing and violent incident where a man was subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

“Detectives from Kirklees CID conducted an extensive investigation into the incident and subsequently arrested and charged both men.

“We welcome the lengthy prison sentences which have been handed to both of these individuals, which reflect the seriousness of their offending.

“I hope that the end of the court case will help the victim move forward from this incident and be assured that the people responsible have been brought to justice.”