Liversedge man jailed for 14 years after raping two teenage girls

Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan, 24, of Valley Road, Liversedge, was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of rape against a 17-year-old girl in Huddersfield and one count of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 16-year-old girl in Castleford.

Upon sentencing today (Friday) he received 14 years with two years' extended sentence.

Detective Constable Carole Haste, of Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, the officer in case for the offence which took place in Huddersfield, said: “It is clear that Jack Ryan is a dangerous man who has repeatedly forced himself upon vulnerable teenage girls.

“I welcome the custodial sentence he has been given and I hope it provides some sense of security and closure for these victims.”

Police Constable Craig Newbould, of Wakefield District Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team, the investigating officer to the further offences in Castleford, spoke of the courage of the victims.

He said: “They have shown tremendous courage in not only initially coming forward to the police, but also then giving evidence at court when Ryan refused to take responsibility for his actions.

"This investigation has been a collaboration between Wakefield District and Kirklees District within West Yorkshire Police Force and the success of this collaboration has brought a dangerous offender to justice.”