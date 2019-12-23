Man fighting for life after being hit by Audi driver during ‘altercation’ in Cleckheaton

A man remains in a ‘life-threatening’ condition after a hit-and-run incident in Cleckheaton on Sunday morning.

Birstall man Andrew Wrigglesworth, 49, will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today, charged with six counts of attempted murder, after allegedly driving a red Audi into a group of pedestrians during what police described as an “altercation”.

The ‘altercation’ between the driver and the group happened around 12.30am, at the Balme Road-Bradford Road junction.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man is in a life-threatening condition.

“This is clearly a very serious incident and one which has caused understandable concern in the community.

“We’ve been conducting enquiries and have spoken to a number of witnesses.

“I’d appeal for anyone who has information and has yet to speak to officers to get in touch.

“I’d also appeal for anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident to contact our officers.”

While one pedestrian still remains hospitalised in a critical condition, the other five involved have all been discharged.

Anyone with CCTV, which may have captured the incident or the red Audi driving in the area, should contact officers as soon as possible.

If you have information you can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number: 13190652982.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 111 555.