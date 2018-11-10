Man glassed in fight outside Batley nightclub

A man is being treated in hospital after being glassed in a outside a Batley nightclub in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the TBC nightclub on Bradford road shortly before 4am, to reports that a 34-year-old man had been assaulted with a broken glass in the outside smoking area.

He was found to have serious injuries to his chest, West Yorkshire Police have said, and remains in hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives investigating the incident have asked that any witnesses, or with information that may help enquiries, contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13180564228 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.