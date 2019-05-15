Man jailed after deliberately driving car into nightclub crowd

A man has been jailed after deliberately driving his car into a nightclub crowd.

Hamza Ali Hussain, aged 23, from Dewsbury intentionally drove his car into a crowded area outside the TBC nightclub in Batley.

A 21-year-old was knocked down and left with serious injuries due to the incident, which happened outside the club on Bradford Road, close to the junction with Hick Lane.

The injuries were to his head, body and legs.

Hamza Ali Hussain was charged with section 18 wounding.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, February 6 and entered a guilty plea to the assault and also a number of motoring offences.

He was jailed for eight years on Wednesday, February 15.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, who led the investigation, said: “Hussain’s actions that day were reckless and violent as he deliberately drove his car into a crowded area outside a busy nightclub on New Year’s Day. This incident has left a young man with serious injuries.

“We welcome the sentence which has been handed down to Hussain today and hope that it will provide the victim and his family with closure and justice following this terrible ordeal.”