Masked burglars stealwhite VW Golf GTI during terrifying Batley house raid

The white VW Golf

The vehicle was stolen during a burglary at an address off of the B6122 (White Lee Road), Batley in the early hours of Friday September 10.

Three men wearing Balaclavas entered the back garden of the property at around midnight before breaking in and stealing a purse and the keys to the car which was parked outside.

The victims were woken up by the intruders and were left frightened as a result.

The three males then made off in the car in the Bradford direction.