'Massacre scene' killers given jail terms totalling 75 years after housemate was tortured and set alight

Three murderers who tortured a man before dragging him into a cellar and burning his body have been given minimum jail terms totalling 75 years.

Scott Crutchley, Jordan Metcalfe and Nathan Redmond were handed life sentences today over the horrific killing of Jonathan Dews at his home on Brighton Street, Wakefield.

Victim Jonathan Dews was tortured at his home on Brighton Street before his body was set alight

Mr Dews, 42, was tied up, slashed and hit with house bricks before his body was dragged into a cellar and set alight.The killers carried out the cocaine and booze-fuelled killing with "explosive violence".

They then fled and caught a taxi to Scarborough where they were arrested later that day as they tried to hide from police at the end of the pier.

Metcalfe, 24, and Redmond, 21, were told they must serve minimum jail sentences of 27 years.

Metcalfe, 24, and Redmond, 21, were told they must serve minimum jail sentences of 27 years.

Crutchley was told he must serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

Sentencing the killers, Mr Justice Jay said: "I am satisfied that all three of you were in the thick of it in the first phase of this attack in Jonathan Dews' bedroom.

"This was brutal, vicious, explosive, mindless violence."

The judge described the room where Mr Dews' was killed as being like a "massacre scene."

He added:"This was a protracted, terrifying death which has left the court emotionally numb.

"Even after four weeks of this trial, I still do not understand what triggered it."

After the case, Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar, the Senior Investigating officer in the case said: "Jonathan Dews was subjected to a horrific and sustained attack, by people he thought were his friends and he could trust.

"All three men attempted to cover their tracks and all lied and blamed each other for the killing.

"They tried to destroy evidence by setting fire to the property and tried to evade justice by fleeing to Scarborough.

"They have shown no remorse for their actions and continued to lie throughout the court case.

"Jonathan’s family have had to endure the horrific details of the violent and prolonged attack that he suffered.

"They have been left absolutely devastated by his death and I hope this sentence gives them some comfort and closure, for what has been a harrowing trial to sit through.’

The family of Mr Dews released a statement, which read: "Today, we have got justice for Jonathan.

"Words cannot describe the torment of losing him in such horrific, brutal circumstances. The pain and suffering he endured throughout that night will haunt us forever.

"The trial has been harrowing for us, an ordeal that no family should ever have to go through.

"Jonathan was a kind, caring person who would do anything for anyone, a quality that we all admired.

‘"We would like to say thank you to everyone involved in the investigation who helped to bring Jonathan’s killers to justice.’

Jurors heard Mr Dews was repeatedly beaten in an attack which took place in two separate parts of the house.

There were over 90 injuries to his body.

He was struck about the face, head and body, suffering multiple injuries to his skull, facial bones and jaw.

Prosecutor Simon Kealey, QC, said the blows were likely to have involved a blunt object such as a house brick.

It resulted in a brain injury rendering him unconscious.

Mr Dews was stabbed about his head, neck and body.

Slash wounds included an attempt to cut his throat and part of his ear was cut off.

Multiple ribs were broken and his back and torso were stamped on which resulted in patterned footwear marks on his back.

The victim's hands were also tied together and a boot lace was tied around his neck.

The murder took place in the early hours of September 6 last year.

The court heard Mr Dews had only moved into the property a few weeks earlier.

He had an addiction to class A drugs and was prescribed methadone.

The terraced property on Brighton Street was run by a project for the homeless and provided support to vulnerable people.

Redmond and Metcalfe also lived at the property.

Crutchley rented a room nearby at the Black Swan Hotel, on Westgate, Wakefield.

The jury was told Metcalfe began taking advantage of Mr Dews by using his bank account to deposit money from an online fraud.

The day before the murder the defendants and Mr Dews had been drinking and taking cocaine together in pubs in Wakefield city centre.

Mr Kealey said the attack took place in the early hours of the morning after they returned to the flat.