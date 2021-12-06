Men who killed Bradley Gledhill in Batley have jail terms extended by 28 years

Jailed: top row from left, Usman Karolia, Ahmed Karolia and Nabeel Naseer. Bottom row from left, Raja Nawaz, Irfan Hussain and Nikash Hussain

Usman Karolia, 20, Raja Nawaz, 19, Ahmed Karolia, 24, Nabeel Naseer, 19, Nikash Hussain, 17, and Irfan Hussain, 18, carried out the violent attack on June 21, 2020.

Bradley was stabbed to death and then punched, kicked and stamped upon as he lay dying on the ground. Two of his friends were also stabbed repeatedly.

All six men were convicted of Bradley’s murder.

Bradley Gledhill

Four were convicted of the attempted murder of his friend, Joel Ramsden (Karolia, Karolia, Naseer and Irfan Hussain).

Usman Karolia was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kasey Hall at Leeds Crown Court.

Following the sentencing, the then Solicitor General referred their sentences to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

Today (Monday), following a joint hearing, the Court of Appeal increased the sentences as follows:

Usman Karolia – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years (an increase of six years).

Ahmed Karolia – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years (an increase of five years).

Raja Nawaz – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years (an increase of four years).

Nabeel Naseer – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years (an increase of five years).

Irfan Hussain – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years (an increase of five years).

Nikash Hussain – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years (an increase of three years).

After the joint hearing at the Court of Appeal, the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP, said: “These men brutally and senselessly attacked their victims, taking the life of Bradley Gledhill.