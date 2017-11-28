More than 200 deadly weapons handed in to West Yorkshire Police

MORE than 200 guns, knives and swords were handed in to West Yorkshire Police during a 13-day surrender.

Members of the public handed in a total of 215 weapons, including a large number of shotguns, during the surrender period from November 13 to 26.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief ConstableCatherine Hankinson with some of the surrendered weapons.

One of the shotguns handed in was semi-automatic and three were pump action shotguns. A large amount of ammunition was also surrendered.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson, said: "A large number of weapons have now been taken out of circulation meaning that they can never fall into the hands of those who mean harm.

“This means that our communities are safer – over 200 weapons can now not be used in crimes.

“They will now be destroyed or sent off for forensic testing to check they have not been used in a crime.

“I would like to thank members of the community for responding so positively to this weapons surrender and coming forward to help make a difference.

“As a force we are looking to proactively get weapons off of our streets and to lead young people away from a potential life of crime.

“We want them to lead a productive life playing an active role in our communities."

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "We’ve had a good response to this weapons surrender and our communities are definitely safer because of it. These weapons will now be destroyed, ensuring that they will never be used to commit a crime or ruin anyone's life in the future.

"The weapons surrender may have finished for the time being but we will always be looking for reports of the storage or use of illegal weapons and ammunition.

"Please get in touch with West Yorkshire Police or if you know of any instances or you have any suspicions of where illegal weapons may be located."