Most wanted: Here are 15 of the most wanted people in West Yorkshire

Crimestoppers and West Yorkshire Police are needing your help to find these 15 people who are on their most wanted list.

Crimes include fraud, failing to appear in court, drugs offences and for assets related to the Proceeds of Crime Act. It also features people who owe money after proceedings of crime hearings. If they have acquired assets, Crimestoppers want to know about it. If you have any information about them, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime type: Harassment: Location: Bradford Road, Wakefield: Reference CS1907-17785.

1. Mantas Eriminas

Wanted for failure to appear in court in connection with drug offences. Reference: 12180199723.

2. Alfred Phillip Dear

Proceeds of Crime, still to pay 6,156,250, which the court could order him to repay if he is found to have any new assets. CS reference: CS1802-17239.

3. Yasser Khalil

Proceeds of Crime.Still owes 18,368,391.74, which the court could order him to repay if he is found to have any new assets. CS reference: CS1802-17207.

4. Jonathan Revill

