Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin will stage a public meeting with police chiefs next week.

She says the meeting has been organised in response to community concerns over the amount of burglary and crime in her constituency.

Police Inspector Mohammed Rauf, of the Batley and Spen local policing team, will be joined by West Yorkshire Police Co-ordinator Barbara Petty.

The meeting will take place at St Johns Church in Cleckheaton from 6pm until 7:30pm on Friday 16 February.