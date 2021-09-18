Murder charge after man's body discovered in Batley bank

Police have charged a man with murder

The body of Asghar Badshah, who was kidnapped from Mayo Road in Bradford in the early hours of November 30, 2019, was recovered from the old bank in Commercial Street, Batley, on 29 December that same year.

Yesterday (Friday) a 34-year-old man from Berkshire was charged with murder and conspiracy to kidnap.

Liam Buckley, of Lynwood Crescent in Sunningdale, was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about what happened in this long-running and complex case to come forward.

“If there is anyone who has information about this incident who has not yet come forward to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing Operation Plumeham.