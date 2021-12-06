'No amount of years will ever be enough' says mum of murdered Bradley Gledhill
The mum of a Heckmondwike man brutally attacked and left to die in the street has welcomed his killers' sentences being increased.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:54 pm
Kelly Hubbard took action to appeal the sentences of the men convicted of murdering her son Bradley Gledhill last year.
While she hoped all six would be made to serve longer terms in prison, she did not expect the combined 28 years that have been added.
"Never in a million years did I expect it to be that much," she said.
"I'm relieved, to be honest.
"No amount will ever be enough but the first time round, it made a mockery.
"At least now, I can see there has been some form of justice."