'No amount of years will ever be enough' says mum of murdered Bradley Gledhill

Kelly Hubbard, mum of Bradley Gledhill who was stabbed to death in Batley in June 2020

Kelly Hubbard took action to appeal the sentences of the men convicted of murdering her son Bradley Gledhill last year.

While she hoped all six would be made to serve longer terms in prison, she did not expect the combined 28 years that have been added.

"Never in a million years did I expect it to be that much," she said.

"I'm relieved, to be honest.

"No amount will ever be enough but the first time round, it made a mockery.