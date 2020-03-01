Officers investigating burglary bust huge cannabis farm in West Yorkshire

A huge 'sophisticated' cannabis farm has been uncovered in a West Yorkshire town.

Police officers have seized hundreds of plants being grown for the production of the Class B drug in Batley town centre on Friday night.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were responding to reports of a burglary at a business premises when they happened across the farm.

A spokesman for the force's Batley & Spen neighbourhood policing team said: "On the evening of Friday 28th February, officers from NPT Team 2 responded to a report of an ongoing burglary at a business premises near to Batley town centre.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a sophisticated, and high value cannabis 'farm'.

"A team of officers spent the entire day removing plants and equipment used for the cultivation of the cannabis plants."