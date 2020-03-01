Officers investigating burglary bust huge cannabis farm in West Yorkshire

A huge 'sophisticated' cannabis farm has been uncovered in a West Yorkshire town.

Police officers have seized hundreds of plants being grown for the production of the Class B drug in Batley town centre on Friday night.

Cannabis farm discovered by police officers in Batley town centre

Cannabis farm discovered by police officers in Batley town centre

West Yorkshire Police said officers were responding to reports of a burglary at a business premises when they happened across the farm.

A spokesman for the force's Batley & Spen neighbourhood policing team said: "On the evening of Friday 28th February, officers from NPT Team 2 responded to a report of an ongoing burglary at a business premises near to Batley town centre.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a sophisticated, and high value cannabis 'farm'.

"A team of officers spent the entire day removing plants and equipment used for the cultivation of the cannabis plants."

Cannabis farm discovered by police officers in Batley town centre

Cannabis farm discovered by police officers in Batley town centre