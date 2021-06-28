Police appeal after canvassers attacked in Batley

Police have issued an image of a man they want to identify in connection with assaults on males canvassing in Batley

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man pictured as enquiries continue into an incident in Whitaker Street, Batley at about 4.30pm on Sunday, June 27 in which eggs were thrown at men canvassing for a political party.

Another man was punched and then kicked and suffered minor injuries.

Three men are believed to have been involved in the incident and were described as Asian and as wearing hooded tops.

Officers have recorded four offences of assault in relation to the attack.

Detective Inspector Jeanette Yates, of Kirklees CID, said: “Detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries into this attack and we are issuing a picture of a man we want to identify and speak with in connection with what took place.

“We are also seeking to identify two other men in connection with the assaults and I would appeal to anyone who can assist our enquiries to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13210322000.