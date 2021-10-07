Police ask 'do you know this man?' after teenage girl pushed into Dewsbury canal

The e-fit released by police.

Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man as enquiries continue into an incident, which they say has been recorded as a sexual offence "due to the nature of the suspect’s behaviour".

Officers have made the appeal for information today (Thursday) following enquiries into the incident which happened at 2pm on August 14 close to Schofield Bridge in Dewsbury.

They say a man approached a 14-year-old girl who was with friends and spoke with them before pushing the girl into the canal.

After she got out, he indecently spoke to and then touched her and also indecently touched her friend.

The victims, both left shaken but not physically harmed, ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, aged around 20.

Inspector Lee Baragwanath, of Dewsbury Neighbourhood Team, said: “We have been conducting extensive enquiries into this incident since it was reported and are now in a position to release an e-fit of a man we wish to speak with.

“Due to the nature of the incident, this matter was recorded as a sexual offence and we have been speaking with the victims and their parents.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare and no subsequent offences of this kind have been reported.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information at all about what took place to contact us.

“You may hold a vital piece of information that will enable us to identify this offender.”

Anyone with information about the man, or the incident, is asked to call 101, referencing crime number 13210411769, or contact police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat