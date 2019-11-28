Police found sadistic child sex abuse images when they arrested man at his home in West Yorkshire

Disturbing sadistic child sex abuse images were recovered from a mobile phone when police arrested a man at his home in West Yorkshire.

Mark Farrar handed over the phone to officers after police received information that illegal images were being accessed from his property.

Leeds Crown Court

The device was searched and found to contain graphic images which included babies and young children being sexually abused.

Leeds Crown Court heard images were also recovered depicting sexual abuse of animals.

Stephanie Hancock, prosecuting, said abusive images were recovered from a Kik messenger app.

A total of 16 images were found to be at category A - the most serious level of offending.

A further 29 images were at category B and 79 were at category C.

Farrar, a retail manager, had accessed the images over a four-month period up until his arrest in October 2017.

The 43-year-old, of Darley Road, Liversedge, pleaded guilty three counts of making indecent images of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child and two counts of possessing extreme pornography.

Geraldine Kelly, mitigating, said Farrar had no previous offences and had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

She said Farrar was now on the sex offender register and continued to receive the support of his wife.

Sentencing Farrar, Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, said: "These are vile images.

"Young children, in pain, suffering the most disgraceful abuse,

"It is impossible to understand why anyone should have the slightest interest in images such as these.

"In your way, by viewing these images you add to their pain and misery.

"I accept that your possession of these images was over a relatively limited period and I accept that you are thoroughly disgusted with yourself and full of remorse."

The judge rejected Farrar's claim that he did not have a sexual interest in children.

He said: "I do not accept your minimisation of this offending.

"There is no other explanation for viewing these images."

Farrar was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and take part in 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days to address his offending.

The judge added: "You have no previous convictions and I have to bear in mind that the arrest was two years ago and you have had this hanging over you for some time.

"I have to take in to account that you have not committed any offence since and I do not think you pose a risk of committing contact offences with children.

"If I thought there was such a risk, immediate custody would follow."