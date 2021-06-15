Police hunt for man in connection with a serious sexual assault
Detectives are appealing for information to trace a man who is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about Mario Sztojka, 25, who is known to frequent the Heckmondwike and Huddersfield areas.
He is wanted by officers in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault on a female in Huddersfield town centre in the Viaduct Street area between 2.20am and 2.30am on Wednesday, May 26.
DCI Marc Bowes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries into this incident and specially trained officers have been supporting the victim.
“I am now appealing for information from the public to help us locate Mario Sztojka who is wanted by police in connection with the offence.
“Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing Operation Pawncastle."