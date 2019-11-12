Police hunt for two stolen cars in Dewsbury

West Yorkshire Police are on the hunt for two cars stolen in Dewsbury

In the early hours November 8 police received a report of a burglary at a property on Heath Road, Chickenley.

The suspects gained entry to the property before making off with two vehicles parked outside the house.

The stolen vehicles include a white Ford Focus ST registration AV67 HBG, and a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec S registration EA65 TXR.

Police confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information contact police on 101 referencing the number 13190573872.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555111