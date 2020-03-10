Police investigating Dewsbury caravan blaze as arson attack

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a caravan in Dewsbury is being treated as an arson attack.

The caravan, which police believe was deliberately set alight, was seen on fire on School Lane in Dewsbury on March 2.

The aftermath of the caravan after the arson attack

A fire crew from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (WYFR) were called after reports that the semi-mobile home was on fire.

A spokeswoman from the WYFR, said: "We were called to reports of a fire on 2nd March at 8pm at a caravan on school lane in Dewsbury.

"One crew from Dewsbury attended and had left the scene before 9pm.

"The police have been informed."

It was in static position on an estate car park on School Lane.

Police confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

Video credit: Tanisha Bramwell