Police issue urgent warning over West Yorkshire Thomas Cook scam

West Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent warning after an increase in calls regarding a Thomas Cook scam.

Scammers are targeting people who were victims of the collapse by claiming to be from Thomas Cook and to arrange a refund.

West Yorkshire Police said: "We are seeing an increase in calls regarding a scam involving the latest Thomas Cook Collapse.

"Scammers are targetting people who were victims of the collapse by ringing up claiming to be from Thomas Cook and trying to arrange a refund for their holiday. The scammer then asks for your long card number and the 3 digit security number from the back.

"Please don't fall victim again and report anything like this to www.actionfraud.police.uk"