Police looking for man over public indecency in West Yorkshire park

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man was seen behaving indecently in a park in Batley.

On Tuesday May 14, at 4pm, a man was seen committing an act of public indecency in Wilton Park, Batley.

The incident was reported to police by a member of the public who had been sat on a bench near the lake side when she saw the man committing the offence in trees behind her.

Police have said: "He was described as Asian, in his early 20s and slim. He was wearing jeans and a navy blue cotton jacket.

"The victim left the area after challenging the man about his behaviour."

Sergeant Steve Hinchliffe of the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are investigating this incident and have increased patrols in the park area to reassure persons as we conduct enquiries.

“Officers would very much like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man fitting the suspect’s description behaving suspiciously in the park earlier in the afternoon or who may have seen the man committing the indecency offence.

“We know he was seen committing the act in the trees near the lake and it is possible he was hanging around that area for some time."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13190245634.

Information can also be given online via the Live Chat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

