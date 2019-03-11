Police name 19-year-old who died in Birstall as murder investigation continues

Police have named the teenage girl who died under suspicious circumstances in Birstall.

19-year-old Kelsey Womersley has been named as the woman who died in Birstall on Friday, March 8.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called by paramedics to a flat off Raikes Lane, Birstall just after midnight to a report of an assault on a woman.

They found Miss Womersley who was non-responsive and despite medical attention by paramedics she died at the scene.

Officers arrested two men and two women on suspicion of murder.

The two men and the 23 year old woman who were arrested have since been released with no further action taken.

A 17-year-old female has been released under investigation, pending continuing enquiries.

Investigations remain on-going.

The family of Kelsey Womersley have asked the officers supporting them to advise people against donating to a ‘gofundme’ fundraising page which they have become aware of.

The family want to highlight that the ‘Justice for Kelsey / Kelsey’s send off’ page is not something they were consulted about and therefore do not support at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.

They do not require any fundraising in relation to Kelsey’s death and are advising members of the public who might make donations that this is not something they need.