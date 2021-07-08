Police release CCTV images after attempted robbery in Batley
Police investigating an attempted robbery at a business premises in Batley have released images of two men they would like to identify.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:14 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:16 pm
The incident occurred on Bradford Road in the early hours of Saturday (July 3).
The suspects left empty handed and were seen to make off on bicycles. No injuries were reported.
Anybody who can identify either or both of these men is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or use the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13210332974.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.