Police search for three men after man stabbed in Dewsbury

Police after appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Dewsbury.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses that may have seen the incident, which happened on Syke Street around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Syke Street, Dewsbury

Police said two men were walking along the road and a verbal altercation then took place between them and two women.

One of the females then hit one of the men and three other males then attacked the victim.

He was hit in the head and stabbed in the arm and stomach, but did not suffer any serious injuries and managed to leave the scene.

The other male was the victim of an attempted robbery during the incident – he was assaulted and threatened with a knife.

He was not seriously injured during the incident and nothing was stolen.

Officers want to speak to in connection with the incident are described as white, aged 18-25, of average build and all wearing dark coloured clothing with the hoods up.

The male with the knife is described as 5’10” tall. The other two were slightly shorter.

The three men all made off in the direction of Earlsheaton.

Anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed it is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13200090785.