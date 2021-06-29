Police seek another man over attack on canvassers in Batley

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who can identify this man pictured as enquiries continue into an incident on Whitaker Street, Batley at about 4.30pm on Sunday, June 27.

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who can identify the new man pictured as enquiries continue into an incident on Whitaker Street, Batley at about 4.30pm on Sunday June 27.

An 18-year-old Batley man was arrested overnight by officers on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident in which eggs were thrown at males, with one man also punched and kicked.

Three men are believed to have been involved in the attack and were described as Asian and as wearing hooded tops.

Officers have recorded four offences of assault in relation to the attack.

Detective Inspector Jeanette Yates, of Kirklees District CID, said: “Our investigations into the assaults on canvassers in Batley are continuing and we have now arrested a man following a CCTV image appeal yesterday (Monday).

“We are now issuing a picture of another man who we would like to identify in connection with these assaults and I would ask anyone who can help our enquiries to get in touch.