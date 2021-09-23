Six arrests after counter terrorism police raid at address in Dewsbury

Police at the scene of the raid in Ravensthorpe

Officers arrested five men aged 18, 37, 49, 53 and 56 and one woman aged 47 following an intelligence-led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and West Yorkshire Police at an address in the Ravensthorpe area.

A property in Dewsbury is being searched as part of the investigation.

Kirklees District Superintendent Steve Dodds said: "I understand our local communities have concerns about this police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that this operation has been conducted to assist in protecting the public of West Yorkshire.

"We work very closely with our colleagues in CT Policing North East and with local partners and we maintain strong links in order to provide a high level of service and delivery to all.