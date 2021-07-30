Six jailed for life for murder of Bradley Gledhill in Batley attack

Jailed: top row from left, Usman Karolia, Ahmed Karolia and Nabeel Naseer. Bottom row from left, Raja Nawaz, Irfan Hussain and Nikash Hussain

The six were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) for the murder of 20-year-old Bradley Gledhill on Park Croft in June last year.

Four of the six were also sentenced for the attempted murder of another man, with one of those men also sentenced for a section 18 assault on the other of the three victims.

The defendants were found guilty of the offences following a trial earlier this year.

Bradley Gledhill

Usman Karolia (20), from Batley, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years to serve in prison for the murder of Bradley, 18 years for attempted murder and five years for Section 18 assault.

Ahmed Karolia (24), from Batley, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 16 years in prison for murder and 14 years for attempted murder.

Nabeel Naseer (18), from Dewsbury, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 11 years in prison for murder and eight years for attempted murder.

Raja Nawaz (19), from Heckmondwike, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 12 in prison years for murder.

Irfan Hussain (17), from Batley, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 11 years for murder and 10 years for attempted murder.

Nikash Hussain (17), from Dewsbury, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 10 years to serve for murder.

Sentences for those jailed for attempted murder and section 18 assault will be served concurrently alongside the life sentence.

Bradley, of Heckmondwike, was fatally injured in a street attack during the evening of Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The court heard that the 20-year-old and his two friends and come across their attackers by chance with no evidence existing to suggest a meeting had been planned or of there being any prior contact between the two groups.

They were then attacked by the six, with all three victims receiving significant knife injuries.

Police and paramedics attended, but despite treatment including first aid from residents, Bradley did not survive his injuries.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has welcomed the sentences.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “This was an horrific offence in which a 20-year-old male has lost his life following an outbreak of violence in which knives were used.

“All three victims were seriously injured, with Bradley paying the ultimate price in an incident which vividly demonstrates the dreadful human cost of knife crime.

“Those involved continued to attack Bradley even after he had been wounded and was laid defenceless on the floor.

"We welcome the sentences imposed on them today for their roles in the joint enterprise murder of a male who, at 20-years old, had his whole life ahead of him.

“The victims did nothing to provoke the horrendous attack on them and officers left no stone unturned to identify and arrest those responsible for this senseless act of violence.

“Our thoughts are with Bradley’s parents and family and the other victims in this case.