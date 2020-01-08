The Home Office has released new data on drug seizures. Picture: Tony Johnson

The drugs most frequently seized by West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police made 6,046 seizures of controlled drugs last year - the most for any force in England and Wales except the Metropolitan Police.

Home Office figures for 2018/19 reveal this was an increase of 14 per cent on the previous year and the highest number in a decade.

West Yorkshire Police made 1,161 seizures of Class A drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy. Picture: PA Wire

West Yorkshire Police made 4,613 seizures of Class B drugs, including cannabis, amphetamine and ketamine. Picture: PA Wire

West Yorkshire Police made 143 seizures of Class C drugs, including anabolic steroids, GHB and tempazepam.

The Home Office figures also provide breakdowns with the number of times each type of drug was seized and, for some, the volume seized. Click through for the 10 most seized...

